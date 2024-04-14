WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $220.77 million and approximately $30.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004040 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02208782 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $27.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

