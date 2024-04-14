XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 298

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.30) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.80. The firm has a market cap of £537.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3,728.57 and a beta of 0.54. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 268 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 12,857.14%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.