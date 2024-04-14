XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 298

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group Price Performance
XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 12,857.14%.
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XPS Pensions Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.