XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.17

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $2.70. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 305,738 shares.

XTI Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Institutional Trading of XTI Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XTIA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XTI Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XTI Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XTI Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

