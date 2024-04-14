YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.76 and a 200-day moving average of $281.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

