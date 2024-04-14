YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

