YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Salesforce by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.77.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $294.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.45 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.37. The stock has a market cap of $285.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.