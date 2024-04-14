YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

SHW opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

