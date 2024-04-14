YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $438.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.24 and its 200 day moving average is $405.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

