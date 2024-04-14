YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

