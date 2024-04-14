YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

United Rentals stock opened at $674.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $680.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.