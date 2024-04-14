YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 163 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

