YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.82 and a 200-day moving average of $310.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

