YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 36,046 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,046 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

