YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 487 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

