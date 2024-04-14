YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,927 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Down 1.4 %

Cummins stock opened at $298.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.10.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

