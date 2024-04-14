YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

