Zacks Research Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.90. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $212.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,863,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

