Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Senior Officer Sells C$132,500.00 in Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00.
Zedcor Price Performance
CVE ZDC opened at C$1.12 on Friday. Zedcor Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.93.
Zedcor Company Profile
