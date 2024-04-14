Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

