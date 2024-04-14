Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,820 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.48 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

