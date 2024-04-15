10,505 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $107.69. 1,158,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

