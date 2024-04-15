10,941 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.85. 4,038,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,518. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

