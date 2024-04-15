10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.47

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 219999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.88.

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. 10x Genomics's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after acquiring an additional 354,921 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in 10x Genomics by 72.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,382 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 3.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,519,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

