11,448 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,448 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.13. 1,649,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,565. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

