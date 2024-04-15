138,068 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 2.8 %

VLTO traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.86. 2,158,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,471. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

