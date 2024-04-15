15,180 Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMD. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 133,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.98. 402,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,084. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.