15,303 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 396,765 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,036. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

