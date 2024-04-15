2,208 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,498,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.11.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

