2,500 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.49. 369,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,700. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

