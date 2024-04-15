31,000 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19,126.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.40 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

