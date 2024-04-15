31,666 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $65.21. 344,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,786. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

View Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.