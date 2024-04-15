32,605 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,110,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after buying an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STWD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. 2,827,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,180. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

