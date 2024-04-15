361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.59

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

361 Degrees International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.