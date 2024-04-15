38,971 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,215. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

