4,422 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

