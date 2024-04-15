4,792 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.25. 2,248,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

