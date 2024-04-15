4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $26.35

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 83,820 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,254 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after buying an additional 1,093,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after purchasing an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

