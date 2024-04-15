58,380 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,394 shares of company stock worth $4,206,247. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 763,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,089. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

