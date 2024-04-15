7,280 Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 289,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 219,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,178,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 139,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYBT. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

