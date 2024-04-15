765 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $5.24 on Monday, reaching $258.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,361. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.42. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

