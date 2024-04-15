80,000 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 0.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,860. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

