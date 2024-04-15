8,662 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 693.1% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $514.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,092,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,719.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

