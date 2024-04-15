900 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $500.42. 550,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $507.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.22. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

