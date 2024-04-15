AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $93.30.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. AAON’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

