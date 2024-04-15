ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.