Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.00. Acacia Research shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 13,721 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Acacia Research Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $498.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.67 and a current ratio of 20.07.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 48.92% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 634.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 367,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 317,119 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 132,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

