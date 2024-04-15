ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ADTN opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $225.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

