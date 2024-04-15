Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Adyen Trading Down 5.4 %
OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $14.97 on Monday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.
Adyen Company Profile
