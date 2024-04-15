Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $338.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $54.10.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.