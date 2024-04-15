Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Announces $0.62 Dividend

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6216 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
OTC ANYYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. 14,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.15.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
