Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Announces $0.62 Dividend

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6216 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTC ANYYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. 14,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

